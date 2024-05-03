Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

