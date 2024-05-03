Mather Group LLC. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

