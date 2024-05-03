Mather Group LLC. Has $292,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

