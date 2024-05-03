Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 48,265 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CMS opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.