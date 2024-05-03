Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

