Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $263.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.99. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

