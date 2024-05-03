Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,317.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 835.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 54,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $45.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

