Mather Group LLC. Sells 409 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after acquiring an additional 171,432 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.