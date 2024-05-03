Mather Group LLC. Sells 415 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 337.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,441,000 after buying an additional 554,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,179,000 after buying an additional 276,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

