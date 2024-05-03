Mather Group LLC. Takes $370,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $89.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.