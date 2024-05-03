Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down to $107.78

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.78, but opened at $102.53. Matson shares last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 22,770 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.