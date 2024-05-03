Matthew John Flannery Sells 8,379 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $664.57 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $683.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

