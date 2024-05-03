Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Maximus worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

