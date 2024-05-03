McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

