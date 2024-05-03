McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of McGrath RentCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

