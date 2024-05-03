McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $530.11 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $544.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.57. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

