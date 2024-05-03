Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Raised to $14.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after buying an additional 1,695,442 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,253,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 992,813 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.