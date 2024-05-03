Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,172,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

