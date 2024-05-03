Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $432.28 and last traded at $436.79. 5,733,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,295,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.19.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,876 shares of company stock worth $613,168,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 110,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 70.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

