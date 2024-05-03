MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Acquires $45,410.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $45,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $169,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 695 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $16,575.75.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $24.61 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $620.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

