MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

