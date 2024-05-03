Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $804,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,597,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MU stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.