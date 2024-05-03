Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,733,250.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $112.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 228,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

