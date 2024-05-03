Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock worth $12,160,356. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Microsoft stock opened at $397.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.40 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

