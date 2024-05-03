Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $397.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $303.40 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

