MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,566,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total value of $2,456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,452 shares of company stock worth $115,133,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 9.8 %

MSTR stock opened at $1,129.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,377.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -162.30 and a beta of 3.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

