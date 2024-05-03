Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $347.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,046.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,223 shares of company stock worth $273,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.