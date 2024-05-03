Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 622 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

