Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 386,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

