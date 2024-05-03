Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $235.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 574.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

