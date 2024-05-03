Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,165.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $729.54 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,230.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.