Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

