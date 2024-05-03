Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW opened at $242.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.66. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

