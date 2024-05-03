Mission Wealth Management LP Has $465,000 Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,372,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 556,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after buying an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.