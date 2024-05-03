Mission Wealth Management LP Has $479,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

