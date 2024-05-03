Mission Wealth Management LP Has $576,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

