Mission Wealth Management LP Has $578,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

