Mission Wealth Management LP Has $628,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 222,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 424,579 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after buying an additional 499,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

