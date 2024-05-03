Mission Wealth Management LP Has $657,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

