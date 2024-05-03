Mission Wealth Management LP Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

