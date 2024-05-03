Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 41,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

SMFG stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

