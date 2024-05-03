Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 311 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

