Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 378 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $164.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

