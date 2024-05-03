Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 570 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

