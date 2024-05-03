Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

