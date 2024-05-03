Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 669 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth $197,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NYSE:REVG opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

