Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.