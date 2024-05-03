MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 8.96 and last traded at 8.75. 92,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 82,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.60.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.39 and its 200-day moving average is 7.75.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.
