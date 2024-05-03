Mizuho Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $101.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.