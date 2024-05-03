Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Purchases 1,611 Shares

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

